Kesari 2 Box Office Day 4 Midday Trends: Akshay Kumar’s movie maintains a good hold over its Monday shows

Kesari 2 Box Office Day 4 Mid-Day Trends: The much-awaited courtroom drama and sequel to the war-drama Kesari, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, hit theaters worldwide on April 18, 2025. The film is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the legal battle that followed, led by Akshay Kumar portraying C. Sankaran Nair—the man who stood against the British Empire.

Advertisement

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film marks the directorial debut of Karan Singh Tyagi. Kesari Chapter 2 recently completed its opening weekend. In the first three days of its run, the film earned a modest total of Rs 29 crore, which was significantly lower than expected. With the arrival of its first Monday, a drop in collections was predictable; however, the positive word-of-mouth ensured that the decline wasn’t too steep.

Based on midday trends, Kesari Chapter 2 maintained a decent hold for a film of its scale on Day 4. While the film concluded its Sunday with Rs 11.50 crore, Monday’s numbers are expected to be lower but not damaging in the long term. Thanks to the favorable audience perception, the film is projected to post a respectable collection for the day.

Watch the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

With an A-rated certificate and limited mass-commercial appeal, Kesari Chapter 2 did not generate significant pre-release hype. However, it is the strong post-release buzz that is helping the film secure a steady performance. If this trend continues, Kesari Chapter 2 can expect a reasonably successful box office run in the long term.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2 in theaters

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in theaters worldwide, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Box Office Day 4 Morning Trends: Akshay Kumar’s film maintains strong hold during its first Monday