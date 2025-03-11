Dragon Worldwide Box Office Update: Pradeep Ranganathan's movie BEATS Vidaamuyarchi; emerges BIGGEST Tamil grosser of 2025
Dragon set a new benchmark by outperforming Vidaamuyarchi on 3rd Tuesday. The Ashwath Marimuthu directorial became the No. 1 Tamil movie of 2025 at the worldwide box office.
Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, is doing wonders at the box office. The Tamil romantic comedy wrote history at the box office by making a big record today.
Dragon surpasses Vidaamuyarchi; Bags no. 1 spot among highest-grossing Tamil movies globally
Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Dragon continues to storm the box office. The Ashwath Marimuthu-directed movie emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025, surpassing the lifetime box office collections of Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi.
For the unversed, the Magizh Thirumeni directorial action thriller grossed Rs 137 crore on its entire run. It was a big flop at the box office, while the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer turned out to be a big blockbuster, thanks to the controlled production cost.
Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran, Kayudu Lohar, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudeva Menon, the movie still has some fuel left to keep attracting the audience, at least until the Eid 2025 release Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, arrives in cinemas. Looking at its trends, Dragon is expected to wrap its theatrical run somewhere above the Rs 150 crore mark globally.
It will be interesting to see which upcoming Tamil movie can match the glory of Dragon and outshine its global cume while setting the box office by storm.
