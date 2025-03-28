Box Office: How big is the L2 Empuraan Day 1 collection compared to the prequel Lucifer?

The highly anticipated Malayalam political action thriller was released in theatres on 27 March. As the records broken by the film in its advance booking are already known, it has now taken a record opening of Rs 65 crore worldwide gross, with the Kerala box office contributing Rs 15 crores gross.

Lucifer vs L2: Empuraan on Day 1

Compared to its prequel Lucifer, this Mohanlal starrer mammoth blockbuster has taken an opening of nearly 3 times or 300% higher than in Kerala. Simply put, Mohanlal starrer Lucifer released in 2019, which set the stepping for this action thriller franchise, took an opening of Rs 5.55 crores Kerala gross at the box office.

Additionally, Lucifer was made on a very limited budget of Rs 25 crores. After the film became a critically acclaimed Mollywood blockbuster, its sequel was planned to be made on a much higher scale and budget. The Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan is made at a cost of Rs 180 crores.

When compared to the budget, the prequel directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran seems more profitable only when we are considering the Day 1 of both movies. While for L2: Empuraan, it is still a very early stage to predict how much profitable the film is compared to its prequel Lucifer.

Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan is running housefull in theatres across Kerala along with several overseas territories, setting up new and unimaginable Mollywood box office records with its run. The film is expected to take its Day 2 worldwide gross near Rs 40 crore with a sharp growth expected on the weekend. If the word of mouth and reviews grow to be in favour of the film, this Mohanlal starrer can easily become a Rs 200 crore worldwide grosser right in its opening weekend.

L2: Empuraan Running in Cinemas

L2: Empuraan is currently running in cinemas directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. This blockbuster Malayalam entertainer boasts of a powerful cast featuring Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn and others. Have you watched the film? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.