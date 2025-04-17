Box Office: As Tovino Thomas presents 2018 at Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival, revisiting mammoth collections of survival-drama

Tovino Thomas recently represented Malayalam cinema on the global stage as he presented the critically acclaimed survival-drama 2018 at the Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival in Taipei, Taiwan. This moment adds another feather to its cap, especially after the film's massive run at the box office, which made it the top-grossing Malayalam film of all time, until Manjummel Boys grabbed the crown.

The Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival (TGHFF) is the largest and most celebrated film festival in Taiwan, which happens every year. Based on the devastating Kerala floods that terrified the nation in 2018, the film not only impressed the international audience seated at the screening but also received a standing ovation. The film's leading star, Tovino himself, attended the screening, making the moment even more special for both fans and film lovers abroad.

Directed by actor Jude Anthany Joseph, the film opened to great reviews and quickly gained huge positive word-of-mouth for its gripping storytelling and impactful visuals after its theatrical release on May 5, 2023. At the box office, it shattered all expectations by grossing Rs 107 crore from India alone, while its international run contributed another Rs 69 crore (approximately USD 8.3 million). That brought the worldwide total to a staggering Rs 176 crore, thus making the film the highest-grossing Malayalam movie ever until Manjummel Boys later surpassed it.

The film's success was not just commercial applause, but also emotional, as it captured the courage and unity of Kerala's people during one of the darkest times in the state. Audiences connected deeply with the real-life elements portrayed in the movie, which helped it maintain strong word of mouth for more than 6 weeks after release.

As 2018 continues to receive international attention through these screenings, its theatrical performance and applause remain one of the most powerful success stories in Malayalam cinema’s history.

