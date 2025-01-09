Marco Day 21 Hindi Box Office: Unni Mukundan and Haneef Adeni's gruesome action thriller nets Rs 60 lakh on 3rd Thursday
Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco has netted Rs 60 lakh on 21st day of its release. Starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, the Malayalam film was released on December 20, 2024.
Mollywood boasts of several movies with exceptional content across genres. Released on December 20, 2024, Marco is one of them. The action thriller is not for faint-hearted as it features gory violence and intense sequences that will send chills down your spine. Starring Unni Mukundan, Marco has become a nationwide sensation, with audience referring to it as the most violent film of Indian cinema. The Malayalam film has completed three weeks of its release at the Indian box office.
Marco (Hindi) Earns Rs 60 Lakh On Day 21; Maintains Rock Steady Collections
Also running in Hindi markets, Marco has collected Rs 60 lakh on the third Thursday of its release. The Malayalam actioner witnessed no drop in its earnings from what it fetched on Day 20, i.e. Rs 60 lakh. The third week business is recorded as Rs 5.55 crore.
The cume three weeks collection of Unni Mukundan-starrer has reached Rs 9.75 crore in Hindi markets.
Here's How Much Marco Collected In Three Weeks So Far:
|Week
|Net Collections (Hindi)
|First Week
|Rs 25 lakh
|Second Week
|Rs 3.95 crore
|Third Week
|Rs 5.55 crore
|Total
|Rs 9.75 crore
Marco Targets Rs 110 Crore Global Finish; To Clinch 5th Spot As Highest Malayalam Grosser Worldwide
Marco is inching closer to Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office and expected to finish its theatrical run at Rs 105-110 crore. Haneef Adeni's film will then clinch the fifth position in the list of highest grossing film of Malayalam cinema in global markets.
Touted as John Wick of Indian cinema, Marco is the biggest grosser of Unni Mukundan's career till date. The action film also stars Siddique in a pivotal role.
Marco In Theaters
Marco has been running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?
