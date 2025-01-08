Marco Day 20 Hindi Box Office: Unni Mukundan's actioner continues its DREAM run; nets Rs 60 lakh on 3rd Wednesday
Helmed by Haneef Adeni, Marco has netted Rs 60 lakh on the third Wednesday of its release. Headlined by Unni Mukundan, the Malayalam film has completed 20 days at the box office.
Touted to be India's most violent film, Marco has received strong word of mouth among cinephiles. Since its release on December 20, 2024, the gory actioner has taken the box office by storm. Starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, the Mollywood film has recorded impressive business in the theatrical run including its Hindi markets as well.
Marco (Hindi) Records Rs 60 Lakh On Day 20; Inching Towards Rs 10 Crore
The Hindi dubbed version of Marco collected Rs 60 lakh on the third Wednesday. It has now brought its total earnings to Rs 9.15 crore. It opened to Rs 25 lakh in the first week followed by Rs 3.95 crore in the second week. The occasions of Christmas and New Year boosted its performance last year.
In the third weekend, Unni Mukundan-starrer fetched Rs 3 crore. The Malayalam film earned Rs 70 lakh and Rs 65 lakh on third Monday and third Tuesday.
Marco's Net Collections In Hindi Markets Are As Follows:
|Days/Week
|Hindi Net Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 25 lakh
|Week 2
|Rs 3.95 crore
|Third Friday
|Rs 75 lakh
|Third Saturday
|Rs 1 crore
|Third Sunday
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Third Monday
|Rs 70 lakh
|Third Tuesday
|Rs 65 lakh
|Third Wednesday
|Rs 60 lakh
|Total
|Rs 9.15 crore
A Brief About Marco
Backed by Cubes Entertainments and Unni Mukundan Films, Marco serves as a standalone spinoff of the 2019 film Mikhael. In the recently released film, Unni Mukundan plays the titular role of Marco D' Peter who is on a mission to avenge his foster younger brother Victor's death. Haneef Adeni's directorial also stars Siddique, Jagadish, and others.
Marco is eyeing to touch Rs 100 crore club globally. Unni Mukundan's actioner is expected to gross Rs 110 crore, while emerging as the fifth highest grossing Mollywood movie at the worldwide box office.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Marco Day 19 Hindi Box Office: Unni Mukundan's Malayalam gory actioner nets Rs 65 lakh on 3rd Tuesday