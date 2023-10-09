Mark Antony box office collections: Vishal, SJ Surayh starrer tops Rs. 100 crore worldwide

Tamil film Mark Antony is in the last legs of its box office run and has now crossed Rs. 100 crore worldwide in its fourth weekend. The Vishal and S. J. Suryah led film has grossed nearly Rs. 82 crore in India to date. It has earned another USD 2.30 million (Rs. 19 crore) overseas, resulting in a combined global box office gross of Rs. 101 crore.

Mark Antony emerged as the biggest box office grosser for the lead Vishal quite early in its run. Now the film has become his first to gross over Rs. 100 crore worldwide as well. Vishal didn't had a good time at the box office for a long time and now has scored big with his career-best performer.

The box office collections of Mark Antony at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One: Rs. 54 crore

Week Two: Rs. 23.50 crore

Week Three: Rs. 3.75 crore

Fourth Weekend: Rs. 60 lakh

Total: Rs. 81.85 crore

In Tamil Nadu, the film has earned Rs. 62.50 crores, making it the fifth-highest grosser of the year in the state, behind four Rs. 100 crore grossers; Jailer, Varisu, PS 2 and Thunivu. Prior to Mark Antony, the biggest grosser for Vishal in Tamil Nadu was the 2018 release Irumbu Thirai at just Rs. 27 crore. Mark Antony managed to surpass that rather comfortably, with the final number going well over double of that.

The first half of 2023 was a bit dry at the Tamil Nadu box office, but the second half is off to a strong start, with a mega grosser Jailer and a couple of other highs like Mark Antony, Maamannan, Maaveeran and Jawan. Then there is a box office volcano set to erupt in two weeks.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Mark Antony is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 62.50 crore

AP/TS: Rs. 9 crore

Karnataka: Rs. 5.50 crore

Kerala: Rs. 4.10 crore

North India: Rs. 0.75 crore

Total: Rs. 81.85 crore

ALSO READ: Jailer worldwide closing box office collections: Superstar Rajinikanth film is Biggest Tamil film of All Time