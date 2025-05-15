Surbhi Jyoti Chhaya Kadam at Cannes 2025 Diljit Dosanjh Konkona Sensharma Amol Prashar Jaat on ott Madhuri Dixit birthday Jacqueline Fernandez in Cannes 2025 Naomika Saran Agastya Nanda Diljit Dosanjh The Royals

Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 7: Dileep starrer comedy drama fetches Rs 80 lakh; wraps 1st week on good note

Prince & Family starring Dileep in the lead collected Rs 80 lakh on Day 7, bringing the first week’s cume to Rs 6.40 crore at the Kerala box office.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 15, 2025 | 11:51 PM IST | 4K
Dileep
Credits: Magic Frames

The Malayalam movie Prince & Family, starring Dileep, is doing well at the box office. Directed by Binto Stephen, the movie met with positive word-of-mouth, thus registering better trends than its rival releases- Sarkeet and Padakkalam. 

Bankrolled by Magic Frames, Prince & Family hit the cinemas on May 9th. It kicked off its box office journey by minting Rs 80 lakh on Day 1 and went on to wrap its opening weekend at Rs 2.95 crore gross. Marking the 150th film of Dileep, the family comedy drama continued to gain traction on weekdays and added another Rs 2.65 crore to the tally from Day 4 to Day 6. 

Advertisement

As per estimates, Prince & Family grossed around Rs 80 lakh on Day 7, bringing the opening week's total cume to Rs 6.40 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The Dileep starrer is expected to see a major surge in collections over the second weekend, as there is no other significant release. While Prince & Family is performing better than Sarkeet and Padakkalam, it should match Thudarum's current trends to sail through a successful theatrical run. 

Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows: 

Day Gross Kerala Box Office
1 Rs 80 lakh
2 Rs 90 lakh
3 Rs 1.25 crore 
4 Rs 90 lakh
5 Rs 85 lakh
6 Rs 90 lakh
7 Rs 80 lakh (est.)
Total Rs 6.40 crore

Prince & Family in cinemas

Prince & Family is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 21: Mohanlal starrer adds Rs 1.75 crore to tally; grosses nearly Rs 104 crore

About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in the world of cinema. Ha...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles