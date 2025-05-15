Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 7: Dileep starrer comedy drama fetches Rs 80 lakh; wraps 1st week on good note
Prince & Family starring Dileep in the lead collected Rs 80 lakh on Day 7, bringing the first week’s cume to Rs 6.40 crore at the Kerala box office.
The Malayalam movie Prince & Family, starring Dileep, is doing well at the box office. Directed by Binto Stephen, the movie met with positive word-of-mouth, thus registering better trends than its rival releases- Sarkeet and Padakkalam.
Bankrolled by Magic Frames, Prince & Family hit the cinemas on May 9th. It kicked off its box office journey by minting Rs 80 lakh on Day 1 and went on to wrap its opening weekend at Rs 2.95 crore gross. Marking the 150th film of Dileep, the family comedy drama continued to gain traction on weekdays and added another Rs 2.65 crore to the tally from Day 4 to Day 6.
As per estimates, Prince & Family grossed around Rs 80 lakh on Day 7, bringing the opening week's total cume to Rs 6.40 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The Dileep starrer is expected to see a major surge in collections over the second weekend, as there is no other significant release. While Prince & Family is performing better than Sarkeet and Padakkalam, it should match Thudarum's current trends to sail through a successful theatrical run.
Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala Box Office
|1
|Rs 80 lakh
|2
|Rs 90 lakh
|3
|Rs 1.25 crore
|4
|Rs 90 lakh
|5
|Rs 85 lakh
|6
|Rs 90 lakh
|7
|Rs 80 lakh (est.)
|Total
|Rs 6.40 crore
Prince & Family in cinemas
Prince & Family is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 21: Mohanlal starrer adds Rs 1.75 crore to tally; grosses nearly Rs 104 crore