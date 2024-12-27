Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun film tops 1500cr worldwide, nears USD 30M overseas

Pushpa 2 is the fastest to Rs. 1500 crore, taking twenty-two days, two days quicker than Baahubali 2.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Dec 27, 2024  |  03:05 PM IST |  328
Pushpa 2,
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 (image courtesy of Mythri Movie Makers)

Pushpa 2 hit another milestone yesterday as it went past the Rs. 1500 crore worldwide gross. It became the third Indian film to do so, following Dangal and Baahubali 2. The total gross after three weeks stands at Rs. 1505 crore, of which Rs. 1257.50 crore has come from the domestic market of India and Rs. 247.50 crore (USD 29.40 million) poured in from overseas. Pushpa 2 is the fastest to Rs. 1500 crore, taking twenty-two days, two days quicker than Baahubali 2.

The overseas business is closing in on the USD 30 million mark, with USD 1.90 million coming in the third week, thanks to the Christmas holidays. The Holiday period will be there in the fourth week as well, with the overseas tally likely to end above USD 31 million.

The overseas performance is generally seen as underwhelming with the United States being most disappointing. The film has grossed USD 10.90 million in the States, a big number but the expectations were for it to go over USD 15 million. Apart from that, the other markets, even though range from good to excellent, could have scored higher.

The best overseas performer is Nepal, which technically is a foreign market but behaves essentially like a Hindi belt when it comes to business. Traditionally Nepal was considered part of the Bihar circuit, but over time it went separate, though the business highly correlates to date. In Nepal, Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, beating KGF 2 by a huge margin, it could very well become the highest-grosser ever including local films. 

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross
United States USD 10,900,000
Canada USD 2,750,000
Australia USD 2,775,000
New Zealand USD 450,000
Middle East USD 5,600,000
Nepal USD 1,975,000
Singapore USD 400,000
Malaysia USD 525,000
Rest of Asia USD 300,000
United Kingdom USD 2,275,000
Germany USD 250,000
Rest of Europe USD 900,000
Rest of World USD 300,000
   
OVERSEAS USD 29,400,000
(Rs. 250.00 cr.)

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun starrer hits 1250cr in India in 3 weeks

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Jatinder Singh

Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles