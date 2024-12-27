Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun film tops 1500cr worldwide, nears USD 30M overseas
Pushpa 2 is the fastest to Rs. 1500 crore, taking twenty-two days, two days quicker than Baahubali 2.
Pushpa 2 hit another milestone yesterday as it went past the Rs. 1500 crore worldwide gross. It became the third Indian film to do so, following Dangal and Baahubali 2. The total gross after three weeks stands at Rs. 1505 crore, of which Rs. 1257.50 crore has come from the domestic market of India and Rs. 247.50 crore (USD 29.40 million) poured in from overseas. Pushpa 2 is the fastest to Rs. 1500 crore, taking twenty-two days, two days quicker than Baahubali 2.
The overseas business is closing in on the USD 30 million mark, with USD 1.90 million coming in the third week, thanks to the Christmas holidays. The Holiday period will be there in the fourth week as well, with the overseas tally likely to end above USD 31 million.
The overseas performance is generally seen as underwhelming with the United States being most disappointing. The film has grossed USD 10.90 million in the States, a big number but the expectations were for it to go over USD 15 million. Apart from that, the other markets, even though range from good to excellent, could have scored higher.
The best overseas performer is Nepal, which technically is a foreign market but behaves essentially like a Hindi belt when it comes to business. Traditionally Nepal was considered part of the Bihar circuit, but over time it went separate, though the business highly correlates to date. In Nepal, Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, beating KGF 2 by a huge margin, it could very well become the highest-grosser ever including local films.
The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|United States
|USD 10,900,000
|Canada
|USD 2,750,000
|Australia
|USD 2,775,000
|New Zealand
|USD 450,000
|Middle East
|USD 5,600,000
|Nepal
|USD 1,975,000
|Singapore
|USD 400,000
|Malaysia
|USD 525,000
|Rest of Asia
|USD 300,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 2,275,000
|Germany
|USD 250,000
|Rest of Europe
|USD 900,000
|Rest of World
|USD 300,000
|OVERSEAS
|USD 29,400,000
(Rs. 250.00 cr.)
