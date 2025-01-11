Pushpa 2 Hindi Day 38 Box Office: Allu Arjun's mass thandavam continues; earns Rs 1.20 crore despite new releases

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, continues its triumphant run at the box office. The mass actioner is running in its 6th week and witnessing a strong hold at the ticket window.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) earns Rs 1.20 crore on 6th Saturday despite new releases

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 has turned out to be a historic blockbuster. The Pan-India movie ate all the box office records and left no crumbs, especially in the Hindi markets. The movie not only inaugurated the Rs 600 crore club but also the prestigious Rs 700 crore club. It is currently in its final legs, still attracting a major chunk of audience. The movie entered its 6th week by minting Rs 75 lakh on Day 37, despite the arrival of new releases. It further witnessed solid growth of 60 percent and smashed Rs 1.20 crore today, that is on Day 38.

The total cume of Pushpa 2 currently stands at Rs 730.25 crore net at the Hindi box office. If Pushpa 2 keeps on recording such trends in the coming weeks, it will end up hitting the Rs 740 crore mark, too, in the Hindi belt.

Pushpa 2 faces Game Changer, Fateh and other re-releases in 6th week

The Allu Arjun movie is facing major competition with the arrival of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer and Sonu Sood starrer Fateh this weekend. Moreover, the re-releases of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai are also giving it some competition in the Hindi belt.

Here's How Much Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Earned So Far:

Week/Day Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Sixth Friday Rs 75 lakh Sixth Saturday Rs 1.20 crore Total Rs 730.25 crore

