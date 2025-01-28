Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 55 Box Office: Allu Arjun's All Time Blockbuster adds Rs 10 lakh on 8th Tuesday

Ahead of its OTT premiere, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to bid goodbye to the box office soon. Headlined by Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, the mass action drama has had a thundrous performance during its eight-week-long theatrical runtime. The Telugu blockbuster will create history with a lifetime business of Rs 740 crore while reaching the finish line in a few days.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Adds Rs 10 Lakh More To Its Collections; All Set For Historic Lifetime Business

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 recorded Rs 10 lakh on eighth Tuesday at the Hindi box office. It maintained similar collection on Day 54 (eighth Monday) as well. The cume earnings of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer now stands at Rs 738.8 crore. It has almost reached the target of Rs 740 crore in 55 days.

Overall Collections Of Pushpa 2 In Hindi Markets Are Listed Below:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Sixth Week Rs 5.95 crore Seventh Week Rs 3.55 crore Eighth Friday Rs 15 lakh Eighth Saturday Rs 25 lakh Eighth Sunday Rs 40 lakh Eighth Monday Rs 10 lakh Eighth Tuesday Rs 10 lakh Total Rs 738.8 crore in 55 days

Pushpa 2: The Rule vs Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa 2: The Rule marks the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which also starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. While the latest mass action drama has earned around Rs 740 crore, the 2021 film collected Rs 108.25 crore as its lifetime collection in Hindi markets. The reloaded version of the 2024 blockbuster will be premiered on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada languages.

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 is running in theaters near you.

