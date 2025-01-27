Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Box Office Day 54 India Box Office: Allu Arjun's movie nets Rs 10 lakh, 3 days prior to OTT release

Pushpa 2: The Rule will soon close its curtains while ending its historic theatrical run. Sukumar's directorial has had a wonderful journey at the box office in two months and will be remembered for its landmark runtime in the history of Indian cinema. The Telugu mass action drama, which is approaching the finish line, is running for over eight weeks in theaters.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Adds Rs 10 Lakh To Its Tally On Day 54; Total Little Under Rs 739 Crore

Released on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2 continues to rake in good money in its eighth week at the Hindi box office. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has collected Rs 10 lakh on the eighth Monday.

The total collection of Pushpa 2 now stands at Rs 739 crore (Rs 738.7 crore to be exact) in Hindi markets. The Hindi version of the mass action drama, which is targetting Rs 740 crore, needs around Rs 1 crore to achieve this feat. It can easily grab this figure in the eighth and final week of its theatrical run.

Day-Wise Collections Of Pushpa 2 In Hindi Markets Are As Follows:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Sixth Week Rs 5.95 crore Seventh Week Rs 3.55 crore Eighth Friday Rs 15 lakh Eighth Saturday Rs 25 lakh Eighth Sunday Rs 40 lakh Eighth Monday Rs 10 lakh Total Rs 738.7 crore in 54 days

Pushpa 2 To Make Smashing Entry On Netflix After Three Days

For those of you who haven't got the chance to watch Pushpa 2 in cinemas yet, they will be able to stream it on OTT. Yes, after the historic theatrical run of his blockbuster movie, Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj will entertain the audience on Netflix starting from January 30, 2025.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Day 53 Hindi Box Office: Allu Arjun's mass actioner manages to attract audience in 8th weekend; collects Rs 40 lakh on Republic Day