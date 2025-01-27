Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Box Office Day 54 India Box Office: Allu Arjun's movie nets Rs 10 lakh, 3 days prior to OTT release

Bobby Deol Jaideep Ahlawat Tamannaah Bhatia Saif Ali Khan L2 Empuraan teaser Out Justin and Hailey Bieber Dhoom Dhaam Trailer Paatal Lok Season 2 Saif Ali Khan Sky Force Box Office Collection

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 fetched Rs 10 lakh on the 54th day of its release. After its theatrical run, Allu Arjun-starrer will be premiered on Netflix on January 30, 2025.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Jan 27, 2025  |  10:01 PM IST |  821
Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Box Office Day 54 India Box Office: Allu Arjun's movie nets Rs 10 lakh
Picture courtesy: T-Series/YouTube

Pushpa 2: The Rule will soon close its curtains while ending its historic theatrical run. Sukumar's directorial has had a wonderful journey at the box office in two months and will be remembered for its landmark runtime in the history of Indian cinema. The Telugu mass action drama, which is approaching the finish line, is running for over eight weeks in theaters.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Adds Rs 10 Lakh To Its Tally On Day 54; Total Little Under Rs 739 Crore

Released on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2 continues to rake in good money in its eighth week at the Hindi box office. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has collected Rs 10 lakh on the eighth Monday.

The total collection of Pushpa 2 now stands at Rs 739 crore (Rs 738.7 crore to be exact) in Hindi markets. The Hindi version of the mass action drama, which is targetting Rs 740 crore, needs around Rs 1 crore to achieve this feat. It can easily grab this figure in the eighth and final week of its theatrical run.

Day-Wise Collections Of Pushpa 2 In Hindi Markets Are As Follows:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections
First Week Rs 389 crore
Second Week Rs 178 crore
Third Week Rs 94.75 crore
Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore
Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore
Sixth Week Rs 5.95 crore
Seventh Week Rs 3.55 crore
Eighth Friday Rs 15 lakh
 Eighth Saturday  Rs 25 lakh
Eighth Sunday Rs 40 lakh 
Eighth Monday Rs 10 lakh
Total  Rs 738.7 crore in 54 days 

Pushpa 2 To Make Smashing Entry On Netflix After Three Days

For those of you who haven't got the chance to watch Pushpa 2 in cinemas yet, they will be able to stream it on OTT. Yes, after the historic theatrical run of his blockbuster movie, Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj will entertain the audience on Netflix starting from January 30, 2025.

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

