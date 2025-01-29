Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 56 India Box Office: Allu Arjun's movie adds another 10 lakh before hitting Netflix for streaming
Ahead of its OTT release on Netflix, Pushpa 2 has added Rs 10 lakh more to its total collections in Hindi markets. Allu Arjun reprised his role as Pushpa Raj in the 2024 mass action drama.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, the all-time blockbuster film, is all set to wind up its two-month long terrific performance at the box office. The Telugu mass action drama is in the eighth week and will complete the much-awaited target of Rs 740 crore by the end of its theatrical run in Hindi markets. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 needs a few more numbers to achieve the glorious feat.
Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Scores Hattrick; Collects Another Rs 10 Lakh On Day 56
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 has added Rs 10 lakh more to the tally while scoring a hattrick on Day 56. This is to note that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 2024 film earned Rs 10 lakh for the last three consecutive days including eighth Monday and eighth Tuesday.
The cumulative figures of Pushpa 2's business in Hindi markets now stands at Rs 738.9 crore, a little under Rs 740 crore.
Here's How Much Pushpa 2 Collected In Hindi Markets So Far:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Collections
|First Week
|Rs 389 crore
|Second Week
|Rs 178 crore
|Third Week
|Rs 94.75 crore
|Fourth Week
|Rs 49.25 crore
|Fifth Week
|Rs 17.30 crore
|Sixth Week
|Rs 5.95 crore
|Seventh Week
|Rs 3.55 crore
|Eighth Friday
|Rs 15 lakh
|Eighth Saturday
|Rs 25 lakh
|Eighth Sunday
|Rs 40 lakh
|Eighth Monday
|Rs 10 lakh
|Eighth Tuesday
|Rs 10 lakh
|Eighth Wednesday
|Rs 10 lakh
|Total
|Rs 738.9 crore in 56 days
A Brief About Pushpa 2
Pushpa 2, which hit the screens on December 5, 2024, arrived in cinemas, three years after the release of its original film, Pushpa: The Rise. In the latest film, Allu Arjun reprised his role as Pushpa Raj from the 2021 movie. Rashmika Mandanna, who was also in the first installment of the Pushpa franchise, brought back her original role, Srivalli.
Pushpa 2 will soon make its smashing entry in multiple languages on Netflix.
Pushpa 2 in theaters
Pushpa 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.