Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 9 Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan-Mawra's movie fights Chhaava valiantly

Sanam Teri Kasam continues its impressive run at the box office more than a week after its re-release. On its second weekend, the 2016 romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane is showing remarkable resilience despite facing competition from the new release Chhaava. Today, on its ninth day, the film looks to match its Friday numbers of Rs 2.50 crore net, indicating a stable trend. As of yesterday, the film’s total collection stood at Rs 28.50 crore net.

The nearly decade-old film entered cinemas with a bang on February 7, opening at Rs 4 crore on its re-release day. It maintained strong momentum since, wrapping its first week at Rs 26 crore. Given the enduring interest, Sanam Teri Kasam is poised to surpass Rs 40 crore to Rs 45 crore by the end of its second run, making it one of the most successful Bollywood re-releases in recent times.

For those unversed, the movie follows the emotional journey of Saru, a girl from a conservative family who faces rejection from suitors for her traditional look, and Inder, a brooding man with a troubled past. Their love story, which ends on a tragic note, went unnoticed by audiences upon its original release before becoming a cult phenomenon via TV and OTT viewing. Now, during its second theatrical outing, the film has found much-deserved love from fans.

Meanwhile, Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is proving to be a formidable competitor. The historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, delves into the life of the Maratha warrior and his struggle against the Mughals. The film’s grand production scale, paired with its patriotic theme, has captivated audiences, making it a strong player at the box office. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai Bhosale and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb.

Despite the clash, Sanam Teri Kasam has carved a niche for itself. The film’s success in its re-run has sparked discussions about a sequel. Reports suggest that Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is in the works, with an anticipated release date of Valentine’s Day 2026. Given the fan following and the film’s box office resurgence, a continuation of Inder and Saru’s story could be in the cards. However, given the latter character’s fate in the original film, it will surely be a challenge for the makers to incorporate that element.

Are you watching Sanam Teri Kasam in theaters this weekend? Do let us know!