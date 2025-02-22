Sangeet Manapmaan India Box Office Closing: Subodh Bhave's Marathi movie ends run with Rs 2.30 crore gross; Emerges as disaster
Directed by Subodh Bhave, Sangeet Manapmaan has managed to collect Rs 2.30 crore gross in its final theatrical run. Starring Sumeet Raghavan and Vaidehi Parshurami, the film was released on January 10, 2025.
Sangeet Manapmaan hit the screens on January 10, 2025. Directed by Subodh Bhave, it is the musical adaptation of the classic Marathi play of the same name by Krishnaji Prabhakar Khadilkar. The film stars Bhave along with Sumeet Raghavan and Vaidehi Parshurami has reached the finish line after more than a month. Sangeet Manapmaan has closed its theatrical run with a disaster verdict.
Sangeet Manapmaan Closes Its Curtains At Rs 2.30 Crore Gross In India
Jointly produced by Jio Studios and Shree Ganesh Marketing and Films, Sangeet Manapmaan opened to a slow start of Rs 20 lakh at the Indian box office. Initially, Sumeet Raghavan and Subhodh Bhave-starrer received positive response from critics and audiences. However, the Marathi epic musical film failed to receive respectable footfalls during its theatrical run.
According to Koimoi, Sangeet Manapmaan managed to collect just Rs 2.30 crore gross at the Indian box office. It generated revenue mainly from Maharashtra. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 8 crore. Subodh Bhave's helmer couldn't even recover its production cost.
Sangeet Manapmaan Emerges As A Disaster
Also starring Nivedita Saraf, Upendra Limaye, Neena Kulkarni and Shailesh Datar, Sangeet Manapmaan had a disappointing run despite the actors receiving praise for their performances. The soundtrack of the album was also appreciated. However, the musical movie faced criticism over its long runtime and overly dramatic narrative.
Sangeet Manapmaan has turned out to be a disaster at the box office. The film features Subodh Bhave as Dhairyadhar and Sumeet Raghavan plays the role of Chandravilas. Vaidehi Parshurami is cast as Bhamini. The music of the movie is credited to composers Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.
Co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sangeet Manapmaan competed with Jilabi at Marathi box office, starting from January 17, 2025. Subodh Bhave, the director of the Marathi epic musical, previously helmed Priyanka Chopra's production venture, Paani in 2024.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Sangeet Manapmaan Box Office Update: Marathi musical drama registers low collections despite favourable audience feedback