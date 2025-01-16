Sangeet Manapmaan Box Office Update: Marathi musical drama registers low collections despite favourable audience feedback
Sangeet Manapmaan, the musical adaptation of the classic Marathi play of the same name, was released in theaters on January 10, 2025, coinciding Sankranthi weekend. Starring Sumeet Raghavan, Vaidehi Parshurami, and Subodh Bhave, the musical drama has received strong word-of-mouth from Marathi audience. However, it has registered low business at the box office despite audience giving favorable feedback.
Sangeet Manapmaan Records Low Collections; Receives Positive Reviews
Helmed by Subodh Bhave, Sangeet Manapmaan failed to lure the audience during its theatrical run. Sumeet Raghavan-starrer recorded an underwhelming performance at the box office. Going by the trend, the Marathi musical drama is heading towards being a disaster. It requires more footfalls to be able to sustain in the markets.
Backed by producer Jyoti Deshpande, Sangeet Manapmaan also features Archana Nipankar, Upendra Limaye, and Neena Kulkarni in crucial roles. The music of the play adaptation is credited to Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
Sangeet Manapmaan To Face Competition With Jilabi At Marathi Box Office
Amid the low business of Sangeet Manapmaan, Marathi box office is awaiting the release of Jilabi which will take over the reigns soon. Directed by Nitin Kamble, it will arrive in cinemas on January 17, 2025. The upcoming movie stars Swapnil Joshi, Shivani Surve, Ganesh Yadav, and Prasad Oak. The story will revolve around Vijay Karamarkar, a corrupt inspector who investigates the murder case of a wealthy industrialist.
Sangeet Manapmaan In Theaters
