Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office India Day 11: Venkatesh's blockbuster remains STEADY on 2nd Friday; Adds Rs 4.50 crore to tally
Sankranthiki Vasthunam, directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Venkatesh in a title role, held steadily on 2nd Friday in India. Read on.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam started its second week on a steady note, with a minimal drop from Thursday. The film grossed Rs. 4.50 crore approx yesterday, taking its total collection in India to Rs. 157 crore approx. The second weekend should bring in Rs. 20 crore or so, which will take its total gross over Rs. 170 crore by Sunday.
The film saw a growth in collection in Nizam and Karnataka from Thursday, while there was a drop in Andhra Pradesh. Even in Andhra Pradesh, the drop came due to ticket prices going to normal levels from the initial hikes. The footfalls on Friday were actually higher than Thursday across the state. Often, with price reductions, films show growth in the collection as well, but since Sankrathiki Vasthunam was already recording good occupancies at hiked prices, there was a drop due to reduced capacity.
In the Telugu states, the film has grossed Rs. 145 crore approx, will be crossing Rs. 150 crore mark today. The top two highest-grossing Sankranti releases in the twin states are AVPL (Rs. 196 crore) and Waltair Veeraya (Rs. 171 crore). Sankranthiki Vasthunam will cross Waltair Veeraya comfortably, possibly in the second week itself. AVPL is a close call and it will be the third and fourth week holds that will determine if it can take the top spot.
The Area Wise Breakdown Of Sankranthiki Vasthunam in India is as under
|Area
|Gross
|AP/TS
|Rs 144.50 crore
|Nizam
|Rs 47.25 crore
|Ceeded
|Rs 20.50 crore
|Andhra
|Rs 76.75 crore
|Karnataka
|Rs 9.50 crore
|Rest Of India
|Rs 3 crore
|INDIA
|Rs 157 crore
Sankranthiki Vasthunam In Theatres
Sankranthiki Vasthunam is the biggest Tollywood blockbuster of the festive season this year. It competed with Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj. While Game Changer sealed a disastrous fate, Daaku Maharaaj managed good business over the long weekend and decent collections after.
