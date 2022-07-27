Raksha Bandhan is Akshay Kumar's 9th Independence Day release; 3rd after Toilet & Dhadkan on August 11

After making a brief appearance in the Mahesh Bhatt film, Aaj (1987), Akshay Kumar officially made his acting debut in 1991 with Saugandh and completed 31 years in the Hindi film industry in 2022. Through these 31 years, Akshay has had 8 releases during the Independence Day weekend, and is all gearing up for the 9th one with the Aanand L Rai directed Raksha Bandhan. Through the years, the actor has delivered multiple successes during the Republic Day and Independence Day weekend, and will be looking to continue with the run this year too with Raksha Bandhan.

Interestingly, this is the third film for the Khiladi that's releasing on August 11, the earlier two being Dhadkan (2001) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017). In this weekend, the aforementioned eight Akshay films have aggregated a total collection of Rs 700 crore. With Raksha Bandhan, he will be targeting to zoom past the Rs 800 crore mark during the Independence Day weekend and certainly hit the Rs 1000 crore mark with his next release in the same period in the coming two years, thereby making an attempt to clock Rs 1000 crore with 10 films.

The coincidences don't stop here - Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - which released on the same day, was also a collaboration of Akshay with Bhumi Pednekar and Zee Studios. His eight prominent releases include Mission Mangal, Gold, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rustom, Brothers, Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Doobara and Dhadkan. As far as the box office is concerned, the promotional campaign of Raksha Bandhan begins from the first week of August, once Akshay returns to India after calling it a schedule wrap on the Jaswant Singh Gill biopic.

The Independence Day holiday aside, the release week of the Anand L Rai directorial also boasts of Holiday's on account of Raksha Bandhan, Parsi New Year and Janmashtami. The same day will also see the release of Aamir Khan's much awaited Laal Singh Chaddha. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on these two Independence Day releases.

