Sky Force Box Office Numbers Update: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide on Day 5
Starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, Sky Force has entered Rs 100 crore club in five days. The aerial actioner was released on January 24, 2025.
Sky Force, the highly-awaited film, jetted off on January 24, 2025 at the box office. It marks Akshay Kumar's return as a lead after Khel Khel Mein, and it is Veer Pahariya's debut in Bollywood. Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the aerial actioner has added a feather to its cap within five days of its release.
Sky Force Numbers Cross Rs 100 Crore Globally On Day 5
Helmed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force has touched the Rs 100 crore number at the worldwide box office. As per estimates, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's film has recorded exactly Rs 101 crore gross in five days.
The aerial actioner collected around Rs 8 crore from overseas and the remaining number of Rs 93 crore (77.75 crore net) has come from Indian markets.
Here's How Sky Force Has Performed In India So Far
In India, Sky Force received great support in terms of movie offers and more, and there also was Republic Day. The opening weekend number of Akshay and Veer's film stood at Rs 64 crore. The speed of the movie slowed down during the weekdays. In five days, it has put up a number of Rs 77.75 crore net in domestic markets, which amounts to Rs 93 crore gross approximately.
Sky Force will surpass the Rs 100 crore number in India by the end of the second weekend. Produced under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the movie still is at a very vulnerable position at the box office. It will face Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film, Deva which is slated to hit the screens on January 31, 2025.
Based on India's first airstrike, Sky Force is currently competing with Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama.
Sky Force In Theaters
Sky Force is running in theaters near you. Have you bought the tickets for Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's action thriller yet?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
