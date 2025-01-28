Sky Force Day 5 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya's movie aims to hold better on Tuesday after Monday drop

Sky Force, which is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, hit the screens on January 24, 2025. The aerial actioner based on India's first airstrike also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in crucial roles. The film has completed five days of its release and now it aims to perform better on Tuesday at the box office.

Sky Force Targets Better Hold On Day 4 After Drop On Monday

Co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force is expected to maintain a better hold on its fifth day than what it earned on the fourth day. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer witnessed a major drop of 55 percent on Day 4 while recording Rs 6 crore only. On Day 3, the latest release collected Rs 26.50 crore.

Sky Force collected the reasonable business of Rs 68.5 crore in the opening weekend. Movie offers and the occasion of Republic Day benefitted the film to perform quite well in the first three days. However, Akshay's new movie faced a significant decline in its earnings on first Monday.

A Brief About Sky Force

Jointly helmed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force explores India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pak air war. The aerial actioner is receiving positive word-of-mouth and has the potential to be a successful venture.

Sky Force is currently competing with Hindi versions of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama and Daaku Maharaaj. The real test will begin in its second week with the arrival of Deva at the box office. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the action film will be released on the upcoming Friday (January 31, 2025).

Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is running in theaters near you. Have you bought the tickets for Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's action thriller yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

