Sky Force Day 14 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie nets just Rs 1.10 crore; Faces stiff competition ahead
Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky force earned Rs 1.10 crore on the second Thursday of its release. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer arrived in cinemas on January 24.
Sky Force is among the recent movies which are running at the box office in India. Headlined by Akshay Kumar and debutante Veer Pahariya, the aerial actioner was released on January 24, 2025, coinciding with Republic Day weekend. On Day 14, Sky Force continues to take its slow breath at the box office.
Sky Force Adds Rs 1.10 Crore To Its Kitty; Total Reaches Rs 104 Crore
Jointly directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force has completed two weeks of its release in theaters. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer has shown no signs of improvement on the fourteenth day. The aerial actioner continued its poor run on second Thursday while adding just Rs 1.10 crore.
The cume collection of Sky Force now stands at Rs 103.95 crore. In the first week, Sandeep and Abhishek's helmer fetched a business of Rs 87 crore. It managed to enter Rs 100 crore club in the second week.
Here's How Much Sky Force Collected In Two Weeks:
|Weeks/Days
|Net Collections In India
|Week 1
|Rs 87 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 4.25 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 4.75 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 13
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Day 14
|Rs 1.10 crore
|Total
|Rs 103.95 crore
Sky Force To Face Stiff Competition; Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa And More
Going by its performance in the second week, Sky Force has lagged behind Deva as the top performer at the Hindi box office. Akshay Kumar's actioner will face stiff competition with Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar along with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa on February 7. It will also find it hard to sustain well among the theatrical comebacks of Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar.
Sky Force In Theaters
Sky Force is running in theaters near you. Have you yet bought tickets for Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's action thriller? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
