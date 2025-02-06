Sky Force Day 14 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie nets just Rs 1.10 crore; Faces stiff competition ahead

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky force earned Rs 1.10 crore on the second Thursday of its release. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer arrived in cinemas on January 24.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Feb 06, 2025  |  10:01 PM IST |  5K
Sky Force Day 14 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's film nets Rs 1.1 crore
Picture courtesy: Maddock Films/YouTube

Sky Force is among the recent movies which are running at the box office in India. Headlined by Akshay Kumar and debutante Veer Pahariya, the aerial actioner was released on January 24, 2025, coinciding with Republic Day weekend. On Day 14, Sky Force continues to take its slow breath at the box office.

Sky Force Adds Rs 1.10 Crore To Its Kitty; Total Reaches Rs 104 Crore

Jointly directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force has completed two weeks of its release in theaters. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer has shown no signs of improvement on the fourteenth day. The aerial actioner continued its poor run on second Thursday while adding just Rs 1.10 crore.

The cume collection of Sky Force now stands at Rs 103.95 crore. In the first week, Sandeep and Abhishek's helmer fetched a business of Rs 87 crore. It managed to enter Rs 100 crore club in the second week.

Here's How Much Sky Force Collected In Two Weeks:

 Weeks/Days   Net Collections In India 
 Week 1  Rs 87 crore
Day 8 Rs 2.75 crore
Day 9 Rs 4.25 crore
Day 10 Rs 4.75 crore
Day 11 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 12 Rs 1.35 crore
Day 13 Rs 1.25 crore
Day 14 Rs 1.10 crore
Total Rs 103.95 crore

Sky Force To Face Stiff Competition; Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa And More

Going by its performance in the second week, Sky Force has lagged behind Deva as the top performer at the Hindi box office. Akshay Kumar's actioner will face stiff competition with Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar along with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa on February 7. It will also find it hard to sustain well among the theatrical comebacks of Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar.

Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is running in theaters near you. Have you yet bought tickets for Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's action thriller? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

About The Author
Nisha Singh

Bollywood enthusiast who is always ready to have filmy 'chai-pe-charcha'. With over five years of experience in the media

...

