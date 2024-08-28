Stree 2 Box Office Collections Day 14: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film collects in single digits for 1st time in the run; Nets strong 9.50 crore

Stree 2 directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and others is still going very strong at the box office. It neted around Rs 9.50 crore on day 14 and that is massive. The 14 day cume of Stree 2 stands at Rs 424.50 crore approximately and the extended 2 week total will be a little over Rs 430 crore. The big growth in weekend 3 should push it to well over Rs 460 crore.

Stree 2 Collects Rs 9.50 Crore On Day 14 In India

Stree 2's worldwide box office is approaching Rs 600 crore. While the domestic collections are extraordinary, the overseas collections are no less. The movie looks well set to hit 15 million dollars internationally in the full run. It is the highest grossing Indian film of 2024 in Hindi, worldwide. It ranks as the second highest grossing Indian movie of the year, just behind Kalki 2898 AD, which was a mega-budget flick.

Stree 2 Is Set To Become The Highest Grossing Mid-Budget Film Of Bollywood

Stree 2 has a lot to be proud about. Among the mid-budget films, Stree 2 will soon surpass Gadar 2 to take the top spot. The best thing about the blockbuster success of Stree 2 is that it will boost the potential of every film part of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe. Every upcoming film in the universe is keenly awaited.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections of Stree 2 are as Under:

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 8.75 crore 1 Rs 52.25 crore 2 Rs 31 crore 3 Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 57 crore 5 Rs 37 crore 6 Rs 25 crore 7 Rs 19.5 crore 8 Rs 17.5 crore 9 Rs 18.5 crore 10 Rs 33 crore 11 Rs 42 crore 12 Rs 18 crore 13 Rs 11.5 crore 14 Rs 9.50 crore Total Rs 424.50 crore in 14 days in India

Watch Stree 2 Trailer

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth of the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you, now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror-comedy yet?

