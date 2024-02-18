Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office 2nd Saturday: Shahid-Kriti film grows strong despite no incentives

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among others passed the make-or-break second Saturday box office test as it netted around Rs 4.75 - 5 crores on day 9. It was a litmus test for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya because the film had an ongoing buy-one-get-one offer through the weekdays and really needed to show that it can rake-in numbers even without incentives, which it did.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Enters The Rs 50 Crore Nett India Club On 2nd Saturday

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now stands at a total of around Rs 51 crores and by the end of Sunday, it will stand at somewhere around Rs 56.50 crores, setting it up well for a full run in the vicinity of Rs 70 crores. The trend of the film is very encouraging. The momentum that the buy-one-get-one offer gave the Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon starrer really helped and while it is too early to say, it can be seen as an interesting case study for mid-range films or films with less urgency but an intriguing concept. Of course a lot of other factors like some solid music play catylsts once the movie starts getting acceptance gradually.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Gives More Conviction To Its Producers - Maddock Films

The global theatrical share of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is around Rs 35 crores and by the end of its run, it can be Rs 45 crores. The film was already safe in terms of the economics but now, it is on course to make some handsome profits as well. It is yet another unexpected triumph for Maddock Films after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke last year.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In India Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crores 2 Rs 9.50 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores 4 Rs 3.40 crores 5 Rs 3.65 crores 6 Rs 6.25 crores 7 Rs 3 crores 8 Rs 3 crores 9 Rs 4.90 crores Total Rs 50.70 crores nett in 9 days in India

Watch the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In Theatres

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now plays at a theatre near you, since the 9th of February, 2024. The film's tickets can be booked digitally or from the box office.

