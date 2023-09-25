The Great Indian Family Opening Weekend: Vicky Kaushal film gets disastrous response; Netts only Rs 4 crores

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer The Great Indian Family, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya had a disastrous opening weekend at the box office with 3 day collections failing to touch even Rs 4 crores. The opening of the film was extremely weak with collections of around Rs 1 crore. There was hope for the numbers to grow manifolds over the weekend owing to positive reception but that did not happen as the Vicky Kaushal starrer could only grow by a meagre 40 percent on Saturday and a dismal 5-7 percent on Sunday, to take the 3 day total of the film to Rs 3.90 crores nett.

The Great Indian Family Faces Rejection At The Box Office With Disastrous Opening Weekend

The Great Indian Family's fate has been sealed and what is to be seen is how bad it can be from here. Either the film can crawl its way to a double digit total or faces outright rejection even in the weekdays to end up doing numbers of under Rs 10 crores. The Great Indian Family wasn't the first movie choice in India this week with Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan in its third week remaining the first preference for Indian audiences. The Indian box office is performing in extremes with films that work, doing extra-ordinary business and films that don't, facing outright rejection. Fukrey and The Vaccine War are all set to release on the 28th of September and that shall be followed by Mission Raniganj.

The Day Wise India Nett Box Office Collections Of The Great Indian Family Are As Under

Day India Nett Collection 1 Rs 1 crore 2 Rs 1.40 crores 3 Rs 1.50 crores Total Rs 3.90 crore nett in 3 day

Watch The Great Indian Family Trailer

About The Great Indian Family

Bhajan Kumar (Vicky Kaushal) lives in Balrampur, in a Hindu family. Despite being a Pandit, he has a longing to live just a normal life, which he fulfills in the company of his friends. In an unexpected development, he falls in love with a Sikh lady (Manushi Chhillar). A fateful letter one fine night, reveals that Bhajan Kumar is not a Hindu but a Muslim by birth. Bhajan feels unhomely with the change in behaviour of almost everyone in his house towards him barring his Brahmin father who has gone on a pilgrimage, and decides to leave his house and convert into a Muslim for real. The story that follows, takes you on the journey of Bhajan towards knowing who he really is.

Where And When To Watch The Great Indian Family

The Great Indian Family now plays at a theatre near you.

