Devara Part 1 Box Office Update: Jr NTR's film smashes a SPECTACULAR Rs 400 crore at the global box office in 25 days

Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor finally crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office on its 25th day. The movie braved mixed word of mouth and showed very strong late legs to emerge a global super-hit venture. It is currently the second highest grossing Tollywood movie of 2024, only behind the massive Kalki 2898 AD, and it is likely to settle as the third highest grosser from Tollywood this year behind Kalki 2898 AD and Pushpa: The Rule.

Devara Part 1 Breaks Into The Rs 400 Crore Global Club

The advance bookings for Devara Part 1 started with a bang and the movie took a humongous global start of around Rs 132 crore. The weekend trend of the movie was good but the drop that the movie showed over the weekdays was slightly alarming. The drops over the weekdays suggested that the Jr NTR star vehicle, at best, would gross Rs 350 crore worldwide. However, when it looked like the movie lost its steam, it started to show very strong late legs. It added over a Rs 100 crore after week 1 and that is excellent. Lack of significant competition in the Dussehra period helped the Koratala Siva directorial proceed towards the Rs 400 crore global mark. Devara Part 1 was valued at around Rs 180 crore and the global share is currently, slightly over Rs 200 crore.

Devara Part 1 Makers Will Hope For An Encouraging Non-Theatrical Reception For Their Movie In Hindi For Strong Sequel Performance

Devara Part 1 with a Rs 57-58 crore final net in Hindi, has performed decently well. The Hindi film audiences are very choosy about what they watch these days. Despite that, they have turned up to watch the sea adventure in good numbers. Yes, a breakout is missing but an encouraging satellite and digital reception can come in handy. With every party involved making money on the movie, there's absolutely no reason to delay the start of work on Devara's second part.

The Breakdown for the Global Box Office Collections of Devara Part 1 Are As Under

Territory Gross Collections APTS (Andhra states) Rs 211.75 crore Karnataka Rs 31 crore Tamil Nadu and Kerala Rs 11.25 crore Hindi Belt Rs 70.50 crore India Rs 324.50 crore Overseas Rs 75.50 crore (USD 9M) Worldwide Rs 400 crore

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status, while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 plays at select theatres, across the world. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

