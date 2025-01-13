Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 13th January 2025: Game Changer leads Fateh
Let's look at the box office performance of movies running at the Hindi box office. The dubbed version of Game Changer is on top, followed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and others.
January 2025 is full of new releases and Hindi box office currently has two new movies, Game Changer and Fateh along with three others. Pushpa 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Marco are continuing their theatrical runs as well. Here's what the chart of top five films looks like at the Hindi box office on January 13, 2025.
Game Changer Leads The Race; Fateh Is On Fourth Spot
Helmed by S Shankar, Game Changer has been giving underwhelming performance at the box office. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the political action thriller opened at Rs 7 crore on the first day in Hindi markets. On Day 4, the dubbed version witnessed significant drop of Rs 3 crore. The film, however, is currently leading in the race of top 5 movies at the Hindi box office.
The re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fetched Rs 60 lakh on second Monday. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer has clinched the second spot in the list. The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 collected Rs 50 lakh on sixth Monday and is now on the third position.
Sonu Sood's Fateh is showing no signs of growth as it continues to struggle at the box office. The action thriller earned Rs 40 lakh on the fourth day of its release. Directed by Sood himself, the film is on the fourth spot.
Marco, which is also dubbed in Hindi, recorded Rs 20 lakh at the box office on fourth Monday. Unni Mukundan-starrer secured fifth position.
Take A Look At Hindi Net Collections Of The Following Movies On January 13:
|Movies
|Net Hindi Collections
|Game Changer (Hindi)
|Rs 3 crore
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|Rs 60 lakh
|Pushpa 2 (Hindi)
|Rs 50 lakh
|Fateh
|Rs 40 lakh
|Marco (Hindi)
|Rs 20 lakh
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
