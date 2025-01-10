Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 10th January 2025: Game Changer and Fateh enter the game as Pushpa 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fight for 3rd spot
With the arrival of Game Changer and Fateh, here are the top five films running at the Hindi box office. The list also includes Pushpa 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Marco.
Hindi markets welcomed the new releases, Game Changer and Fateh today. They are now a part of current race where Pushpa 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Marco are raking in good money at the Hindi box office. Let's see which film performed well this Friday.
Game Changer Clinches First Position; Fateh Stands At Second Spot
Game Changer had a below-par start at the Hindi box office. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the Hindi dubbed version of the political action thriller, collected Rs 7 crore on the opening day. It has secured the first position while becoming the top movie in Hindi markets as on January 10, 2025.
Fateh, which clashed with Game Changer, minted Rs 2.50 crore on the first day of its release at the box office. Sonu Sood's film stood at second spot on the list. The subsidized ticket rates of Rs 99- Rs 112 worked out in its favor. There is work to be done for the weekend.
Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, battled for the third position. The Allu Arjun-starrer earned Rs 1 crore while the Ayan Mukerji directorial earned Rs 85 lakh. Pushpa 2 is targetting Rs 750 crore in Hindi markets. Meanwhile, the overall business of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer is inching towards Rs 200 crore club.
Marco, which is on the fifth spot, earned Rs 35 lakh today.
Top 5 Movies In Hindi Markets On Friday Are As Follows:
|Movies
|Net Hindi Collections
|Game Changer (Hindi)
|Rs 7 crore
|Fateh
|Rs 2.50 crore
|Pushpa 2 (Hindi)
|Rs 1 crore
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|Rs 85 lakh
|Marco (Hindi)
|Rs 35 lakh
What's Next For Hindi Box Office?
Hindi box office will now witness Bollywood movies like Azaad, Emergency, and Devaa. All of these films are scheduled to be released in January this year. Which film are you most excited about?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 9th January 2025: Pushpa 2 stays at the zenith for last day before Game Changer and Fateh's arrival