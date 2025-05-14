Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 14: Sasikumar’s comedy drama records excellent run; adds Rs 2.25 crore on 2nd Wednesday

Tamil movie Tourist Family, led by Sasikumar and Simran, is doing well at the box office. The family drama directed by Abhishan Jeevinth has emerged as a blockbuster with its superlative box office trends, thanks to positive reception among the audience and the critics.

Released on May 1st, the movie has completed 14 days of run. Though it opened on a lower side, the heartening family drama witnessed a magical growth after the opening weekend. Tourist Family had recently stormed past the Rs 40 crore mark at the Tamil box office. According to the estimates, the Sasikumar movie grossed around Rs 2.25 crore on its 14th day of theatrical run, bringing the total cume to Rs 44.25 crore gross.

It will cross the Rs 45 crore mark tomorrow, Thursday, while wrapping its extended two weeks of 15 days. And then, the movie will march towards the Rs 50 crore mark.

Further, it is performing better than Suriya’s Retro and has the potential to surpass its final cume in a couple of days. It is a big win for a content-driven small film against a commercial entertainer starring a big star.

Day-wise box office collection of the Tourist Family is as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office 1 Rs 2.00 crore 2 Rs 1.60 crore 3 Rs 2.90 crore 4 Rs 4.05 crore 5 Rs 2.65 crore 6 Rs 2.55 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 2.75 crore 9 Rs 3.25 crore 10 Rs 5.75 crore 11 Rs 6.50 crore 12 Rs 3 crore 13 Rs 2.50 crore 14 Rs 2.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 44.25 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

