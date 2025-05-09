Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 9: Sasikumar's heartening drama adds Rs 2.75 crore on 2nd Friday, nears Rs 25 crore mark

Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The Tamil movie directed by debutant Abishan Jeevinth is giving a tough fight to its rival release, Retro, despite being a relatively small film.

After taking a solid start of Rs 2 crore on its opening day, Tourist Family clocked over Rs 10.40 crore in its first weekend of four days. The movie continued to witness a superlative box office trend and smashed the Rs 20 crore mark in its first week. What’s important is that the Sasikumar starrer outshone the Suriya-Karthik Subbaraj movie Retro by showing a better hold at the box office.

As per estimates, the heartwarming family drama collected Rs 2.75 crore on its Day 9, taking the total cume to Rs 23.40 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. Based on its strong word-of-mouth and box office trends, trade experts predicted it to have a trailblazing run. The movie will keep on luring the audience for a long run. It will be interesting to see how close the movie can get to Retro's lifetime cume.

Day-wise box office collection of the Tourist Family is as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office 1 Rs 2 crore 2 Rs 1.60 crore 3 Rs 2.90 crore 4 Rs 4.05 crore 5 Rs 2.65 crore 6 Rs 2.55 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 2.40 crore 9 Rs 2.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 23.40 crore (est.)

Tourist Family is in cinemas now

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

