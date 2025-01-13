Vanangaan And Madraskaaran Box Office Update: Holdover releases slow down as Madha Gaja Raja takes charge
Vanangaan And Madraskaaran were released on January 10, 2025. With the arrival of Madha Gaja Raja, the box office performances of Arun Vijay and Shane Nigam's respective movies have slowed down.
Actor Vishal's long-awaited film, Madha Gaja Raja finally arrived in cinemas on January 12, 2025. Directed by Sundar C, the Tamil action comedy features Vishal in the titular role alongside Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonu Sood, and others. The recently released film was delayed for over a decade. Now that Madha Gaja Raja is running in theaters, let's look at how it has impacted the box office performances of its rival releases, Vanangaan and Madraskaaran.
Madha Gaja Raja Enters The Market; Vanangaan And Madraskaaran Go Slow
Bankrolled by Gemini Film Circuit, Madha Gaja Raja witnessed solid opening at the Tamil Nadu box office on the first day of its release. Vishal-starrer received positive word-of-mouth and decent footfalls.
Meanwhile, after Madha Gaja Raja's entry to the theaters, the box office performances of Vanangaan and Madraskaaran have significantly dropped down. Both Arun Vijay's action drama and Shane Nigam's actioner would look to hold better during the Makar Sankranthi/Pongal season.
Vanangaan vs Madraskaaran vs Madha Gaja Raja And Other Competitions
While the reviews of Vanangaan and Madraskaaran are decent-good, however, both the movies now have Madha Gaja Raja as their strong competition in the home state. In Telugu markets, they are competing with S Shankar's directorial, Game Changer and Bobby Kolli's helmer, Daaku Maharaaj.
Madha Gaja Raja In Theaters
Madha Gaja Raja plays in Tamil Nadu theaters near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Madha Gaja Raja, how did you find it to be? If you haven't watched it, what are you waiting for?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
