Vanvaas Day 2 India Box Office: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma movie sees muted growth, collects Rs 1 crore on 1st Saturday

Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in the lead, witnessed nominal growth on its second day at the box office. The movie jumped by 35% on the first Saturday, taking the two-day total over the Rs 1.50 crore mark.

Vanvaas jumps by 35 Percent; collects Rs 1 crore on 2nd Day

After an underwhelming opening of Rs 65 lakh on its debut Day, Vanvaas added Rs 1 crore on its first Saturday, taking the total cume to Rs 1.65 crore in two days of release. The Nana Patekar movie is released on limited showcasing due to the ongoing storm of Pushpa 2 and the new release of Mufasa: The Lion King.

The movie is expected to grow slightly more on its 3rd day and end the first weekend somewhere over Rs 3 crore net in India. (Final estimates will be shared in the night @10:30 PM)

Though these are not encouraging figures for the director whose last release was an All Time Blockbuster and even became an Industry Hit for a short span of time, however, the same hysteria cannot be expected here since Vanvaas has a very niche audience and made on a small budget, that too, without any larger-than-life elements.

Vanvaas opens to mixed word-of-mouth; Might work well on Digital release

The family emotional drama is woven along the lines of Avataar and Baghban, which cater to tier 2 and tier 3 cities. However, the genre does not seem very appealing to the masses in 2024. Moreover, the Anil Sharma movie received mixed word-of-mouth, which is a major roadblock for its business. However, it has the potential to work well during its OTT and satellite releases.

The movie will face another major competition with Varun Dhawan's Baby John, which is set to arrive in cinemas on December 25. Vanvaas is expected to collect around Rs 5 crore in its first week.

Day-Wise box office collections of Vanvaas:

Day Net Box Office Collection 1 Rs 65 lakh 2 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 1.65 crore

About Vanvaas

Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma, revolves around Deepak Tyagi (Nana Patekar), a widower suffering from dementia who lives in Shimla with his three grown children. After his children abandon him in Varanasi under the pretense of his death by drowning in the Ganges, Deepak wanders, all disoriented. He encounters Veeru (Utkarsh Sharma), a local orphan and petty thief.

Initially, Veeru exploits Deepak, but soon, he realizes the gravity of the situation when he learns about the plight of many abandoned elderly people in Varanasi. After an attempt to send Deepak to what he believes is an ashram in Vishakapatnam, Veeru's girlfriend, Mina (Simrat Kaur), reveals that it's a fraudulent setup for kidney theft.

The narrative follows Veeru, Mina, and others as they strive to save Deepak, take him back home to Shimla, confront his disrespectful children, and seek justice.

