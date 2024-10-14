Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Opening Weekend Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's movie does a below-average business of Rs 18 crore

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri and others had a below average weekend of Rs 18.25 crore. The movie was the primary choice for Hindi moviegoers this Dussehra with net collections Rs 5.50 crore, Rs 6.75 crore and Rs 6 crore on Friday, Saturday (Dussehra) and Sunday respectively. The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri movie will have to hold strong over the weekdays if it has to reach a decent lifetime total.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Has A Below Average Weekend Of Around Rs 18 Crore

High expectations were put on Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's box office after the gigantic success of Rajkummar Rao's last film Stree 2. The trailer response was also quite good, overall. Once the opening numbers for the comedy came in, everyone came to a realisation that they were overestimating the potential of the film. As a standalone film of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, the weekend numbers are not particularly bad; More so because it also locked horns with Alia Bhatt led Jigra. The primary issues are that that the weekend numbers don't look that good considering that there was a lucrative Dussehra holiday in it, and the weekend trend is not promising enough to assure of a super-strong hold over the weekdays.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Will Try To Continue Being The Most Preferred Hindi Movie Choice Of The Holiday Season

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, if it sustains, can end up with a higher lifetime than its competing release in India. While that wouldn't mean much, it can be seen as something to cheer. Internationally, the comedy ensemble had to settle as the second most preferred Hindi movie choice for the weekend and essentially for the full run as well.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 5.50 crore 2 Rs 6.75 crore 3 Rs 6 crore Total Rs 18.25 crore net in 3 days in India

Watch the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the year 1997. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), mutually plan on making a s*x video of theirs, from their first night as a married couple in Goa, so that they can revisit it later and reminisce on the fond memories that they have created together. One morning, Vicky finds out that the CD player and the CD with their honeymoon night video is stolen. He doesn't let Vidya know about it. He tries all that he can to get back the CD having their explicit video. Vidya, who is unaware that the CD is stolen, starts to feel that Vicky is having a secret affair, as she follows him as he tries to recover the lost CD.

Will Vicky get back the CD or will he not? Does Vidya come to know about the lost CD? What else happens to make the situation even crazier for Vicky and Vidya (and others)? Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to find out.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video In Theatres

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video plays in theatres now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

