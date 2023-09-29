With Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan becomes only actor after Raj Kapoor to deliver 2 ATGs in a single year

On 29th September, 2023, at almost noon, Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and others, emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of all time for the Hindi version, crossing the lifetime collections of Gadar 2, Pathaan and Baahubali 2. Jawan, even after 23 days, is the second most preferred Hindi movie option and that shows the acceptance that the film is enjoying. With around Rs 518.25 crores in Hindi and another over Rs 58 crores from the dubbed versions (till the end of its third Friday), Jawan already looks to nett over Rs 600 crores in India, thus becoming the first and only Bollywood film to breach that number.

Shah Rukh Khan Matches Raj Kapoor's Long Standing Record Of Delivering 2 All Time Grossers In The Same Year

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two back to back all time grossers in the same year with Pathaan and Jawan. He has matched Raj Kapoor's record of two all time grossers in the same year. The great showman, Raj Kapoor with Barsaat and Andaz in 1949, became the only Bollywood actor to deliver two all time grossers in the same year, and now he has some company at the top in the form of Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan has the opportunity to one up Raj Kapoor but a lot depends on the reception of Dunki in Christmas 2023. Dunki will need to supersede the Hindi nett collections of Jawan to become the only IBollywood actor to deliver 3 all time grossers in the same year, that too with back to back releases.

Shah Rukh Khan Is Having A Historic 2023

Shah Rukh Khan in 2023 has broken opening day records as well as lifetime records, and not just with one film but with two films. His films have cumulatively grossed over Rs 2000 crores worldwide and with Dunki still to release, it is to be seen if he can also open the Rs 3000 crore club for Indian actors. Dunki faces a stiff opponent in the form of Salaar, which officially confirmed its clash with the Shah Rukh Khan - Hirani film, hours before Jawan was adjudged the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi language.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Hindi Nett Collections Week 1 Rs 340.50 crores Week 2 Rs 122.50 crores Week 3 Rs 50 crores Friday Rs 5.25 crores (expected) Total Rs 518.25 crores

Advertisement

Watch the Jawan Trailer

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Jawan emerges number 1 Hindi film of all time; Shah Rukh Khan film defeats Bahubali 2, Pathaan and Gadar 2