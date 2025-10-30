Who is Bhoomi Shetty? All about the Kingdom actress starring as Maha in Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali

Mahakali, directed by Puja Kolluru, is all set to be one of the next installments in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) after the Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan. The makers have now officially unveiled the first look of the actress in the lead role, revealing that Bhoomi Shetty will play the titular character.

Who is Bhoomi Shetty?

Bhoomi Shetty is an actress who made her debut in Kannada cinema and television. Born in Kundapura, Karnataka, she is the daughter of Bhaskar and Baby Shetty. She speaks fluent Kannada and Tulu and is also trained in Yakshagana, a traditional theatre form of Karnataka.

The actress first appeared in a lead role in the TV series Kinnari, where she played the character Mani. Later, in 2018, she starred in the Telugu television series Ninne Pelladatha, portraying the role of Mrudula. The show aired on Zee Telugu.

The following year, Bhoomi became a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7, hosted by Kichcha Sudeepa. She emerged as a strong contender on the show and finished as the 4th runner-up that season.

By 2021, Bhoomi appeared in the Telugu show Attarintlo Akka Chellelu. However, her appearance in the series was brief, and her character was later replaced by Chaitra Rai.

In the same year, Bhoomi transitioned from television to Kannada cinema, making her film debut in the comedy Ikkat. Written, directed, and edited by Haseen Khan and Esham Khan, the film featured Nagabhushana of Tagaru Palya fame as the co-lead. The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Later, the actress made her first appearance in Telugu cinema with Sharathulu Varthisthai, co-starring Chaitanya Rao Madadi. Although the film received negative reviews, Bhoomi's performance, along with that of the rest of the cast, was praised.

More recently, Bhoomi Shetty appeared as Gauri in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom, directed by Gautam Tinnanuri. She played a pivotal role as Siva's (Satyadev's) wife.

Now, the actress is all set to headline one of the most anticipated mythological superhero projects Mahakali.

Check out the official post here:

More about Mahakali

Mahakali is an upcoming film in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Directed by Puja Kolluru, the movie is based on a script written by Prasanth Varma and Vinay Kumar Vakkapatla.

Recently, the makers also announced that Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna will be playing a key role in the film.

