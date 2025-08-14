BTS fans defend Jungkook against dating rumors with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and aespa’s Winter over song recommendations

Jungkook has been at the center of a lot of doubt and scrutiny, especially pertaining to his personal life and who he’s dating. Years of questions have paired him up with multiple fellow K-pop stars, with unending speculations about his and BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s relationship. The two have never publicly been spotted together or commented on the rumors; however, a recent social media update from the BTS member has fueled the fire once again, linking him with the ROCKSTAR singer over the lyrics in his song recommendation, Gracie Abrams’ Stay. Another name has popped up, aespa’s Winter, as the younger singer also recommended Weather by Novo Amor recently, much like Jungkook. Fans are now taking to debunking the rumors.

K-pop fans will not accept more dating rumors about Jungkook

On August 14, Jungkook updated his Instagram story with 2 song recommendations he seems to have been listening to recently. Gracie Abrams’ Stay and Novo Amor’s Weather appeared to be his new favorites, and the singer decided to share them with his fans. However, much like everything in relation to the singer, the update made it to online communities and headlines for very different reasons. The yearning-filled lyrics for Jungkook’s songs made many speculate that he was reminiscing about a past love. Since the update coincided with the release date of BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Dream music video, dots were connected.

Another name came up during discussions as aespa’s Winter also recently recommended Weather, with netizens drawing conclusions. The BTS ARMY, as well as fans of the two female singers, took their time to respond to the rumors, bringing in receipts for strong denials.

They further quoted Jungkook’s past refusal of being in a relationship. Back then, he said, “I don’t have any girlfriend. I just want to focus on work now, and I don’t feel the need to have one. I don’t have a girlfriend, so just stop talking about it."

