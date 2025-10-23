They Call Him OG: Are viewers disappointed with Pawan Kalyan starrer’s OTT release? Find out

Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG (or simply OG) was released in theaters on September 25, 2025. Sujeeth's gangster action film, which hit Netflix on October 23, has reportedly left viewers disappointed. The core issue seems to be the streaming release's lack of uncut footage, which many fans were expecting.

Why are viewers upset at OG’s OTT release?

According to a report by 123 Telugu, viewers had been requesting the uncut version of They Call Him OG to be released on OTT for several weeks. However, the streaming platform released the same theatrical version of the film, with no additions or changes, including the "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" song.

This caused unrest among fans, especially since promotional materials featured unreleased footage. Some netizens have also demanded that these scenes be released separately on YouTube as deleted clips, but there has been no update so far.

Kabzaa director R. Chandru alleges OG is ‘inspired’ by his film

Speaking about OG, Kannada filmmaker R. Chandru made headlines after alleging that the makers of OG were inspired by his movie Kabzaa. The director claimed that the Pawan Kalyan-starrer had used several shots similar to those in his film.

However, several netizens pushed back against these claims, pointing out that Kabzaa itself appeared to draw inspiration from the KGF franchise. For those unaware, Kabzaa is a Kannada-language film starring Upendra in the lead role, released in 2023.

More about OG

They Call Him OG is a gangster action drama starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Sujeeth. The film revolves around Ojas Gambheera, aka OG, a former gangster who once ruled the streets of Bombay.

After stepping away from the world of crime, Ojas is forced to return to settle scores with a ruthless crime lord named Omi Bhau. With Emraan Hashmi playing the prime antagonist, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Sudev Nair, and several others in pivotal roles.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie

Pawan Kalyan is next set to appear in the action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. The upcoming movie is the Telugu-language adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri.

Alongside Kalyan, the film stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads and is slated for release in 2026.

