Thamma Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Thamma is looking to collect Rs. 12-12.50 crore on its third day as per early estimates, taking the three-day cume to Rs. 53 crore net at the Indian box office. The drop from the second day is roughly 30 per cent, which is normal as most of the country is now coming out of the holiday period, except for Gujarat and some benefit in Hindi belt states.

There will be another drop tomorrow as the holiday boost keeps wearing off and things return to normalcy. From there, the film should aim for big spikes on Saturday and Sunday as it is collecting in bigger centres, which collect well over the weekend. Currently, the film is looking at Rs. 90 crore 6-day extended weekend. Stronger growth on Saturday and Sunday could push it closer to Rs. 100 crore.

For its cast and cost, these are very good numbers, though, since it has the backing of a universe, expectations were for more. The previous MHCU film, Stree 2, went on to collect near the Rs. 600 crore mark. Before that, another film from the universe, Munjya, made a solid Rs. 100 crore. The weekdays' hold will determine how far this film can go. Since there is no major release in Hindi until Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, Thamma will enjoy a clean run until mid-November.

The Day wise box office collections of Thamma are as follows:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 17.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.50 cr. Total Rs. 53.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

