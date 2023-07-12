BTS' Jungkook and Han So Hee get into lovers’ spat in MV teaser for Seven feat Latto; Watch

On July 12, BIGHIT MUSIC released the MV teaser for Jungkook's awaited solo release Seven and the fans love the concept already. Taking place in a quaint restaurant, the camera pans to Nevertheless star Han So Hee and Jungkook getting into a fight. While there is no audio, one can see that they are engaged in a fight where Han So Hee is showing animated expressions while Jungkook looks defeated. Their back-and-forth creates an earthquake in the restaurant and it ends with the sweet lyrics and vocals of BTS' maknae, leaving fans excited! The MV will be out on July 14.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven previous promotions:

On the BTS official YouTube channel BANGTANTV, Jungkook posted a preview video of the filming of Seven on July 10th. The recording process of Seven by Jungkook is vividly depicted in the video. The recording of Seven with Jungkook saying "I'm nervous" and "Can I take a breather?" follows the image of Jungkook departing the country through the airport. Rather than a group song, according to Jungkook, that was the first official schedule for his own song. In addition, he stated that Seven is a song that is simple to recognize and that he wanted it to be heard naturally. Andrew Watt, a Grammy-winning music producer, and composer who contributed to the songwriting process for Seven, can also be seen saying, "It's perfect" while watching Jungkook's recording process in the preview video for the recording film.

Jungkook’s achievement with FIFA song Dreamers:

On the Korea Music Contents Association's Circle Chart, Jungkook's official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup, Dreamers has earned more than 200 million digital points. The digital chart weighs sales of streaming, download, and background music use, indicating that the song is consistently well-liked by the general public. With the song Left and Right, which he co-wrote with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth and released in January, Jungkook also reached 300 million digital points with the single Euphoria. Dreamers, which was released on November 20 of last year, reached 300 million streams on Spotify, the largest music streaming service in the world, in 217 days. This is the shortest time period for a solo song by a Korean solo singer. In about a month, the music video received more than 100 million views and now has more than 170 million views. It is also showing incredible popularity, ranking first in terms of total views on the FIFA official YouTube channel.

