BTS' SUGA surpasses 15M followers on Spotify for AgustD moniker; becomes most-streamed K-pop producer on platform
BTS' SUGA, under his solo moniker AgustD, achieved remarkable feats on Spotify. See the thrilled fan reactions on the same.
BTS member Suga, who also goes by the name AgustD, continues to showcase his influence as a global icon. His second account, AgustD, surpassed 15 million followers on the popular streaming platform Spotify on February 10. With that, he became the fifth most-followed K-pop solo artist on the platform. He follows his bandmates V, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook on the list.
The repeated playing of the songs of SUGA's solo persona, AgustD, on Spotify led to him gaining more streamers and followers. He is currently the No.1 streamed K-pop artist on the platform. Happy fans have trended "CONGRATULATIONS AGUST D" on X (formerly Twitter) following his milestone accomplishment. BTS ARMYs have proven their unparalleled dedication towards the group, driving SUGA to achieve massive global success despite a nearly two-year hiatus from new music.
The fans' unwavering support has cemented their reputation as one of the biggest fandoms in the world. They also promised to "keep supporting" the boy band members in the future. Talking about SUGA's recent Spotify achievements, a proud fan said, "FUTURE'S GONNA BE OKAY." A few others have been urging the fandom to take his powerful rap track Haegeum to 1 billion streams, helping the artist achieve another amazing feat.
Last year saw a surge in the popularity of the BTS' singer and producer globally. SUGA's music has consistently topped various iTunes charts globally. His song The Last made history by reaching number one on the US iTunes chart for the first time. Besides The Last, several of Suga's other tracks also gained traction on the charts. Tracks such as Haegeum, Snooze, and Polar Night re-emerged on the US iTunes chart. Furthermore, Suga's music topped both the Worldwide and European iTunes Song charts in September 2024, showcasing his widespread global appeal.
BTS' SUGA DUI Case 10 Key Moments: From wrong CCTV footage, police station photoline to 15 million KRW fine