Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Biggest Malayalam Film of All Time

Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has completed its box office run and is going to premiere digitally tomorrow. The Kalyani Priyadarshan headlined superhero film has grossed Rs. 182.80 crore in India and Rs. 117.20 crore (USD 13.31 million) overseas, giving it an exact Rs. 300 crore box office gross worldwide.

Local trade circles had celebrated the Rs. 300 crore gross a couple of weeks ago, which wasn’t a farce because the general practice is not to convert Canadian box office from CAD to USD. In reality, Rs. 300 crore will be crossed today. Lokah is the first Malayalam film to hit the Rs. 300 crore benchmark. It is the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala, India and worldwide. Overseas, it is second only to L2: Empuraan, but even there, in the biggest territory, i.e. UAE, it is the all-time record grosser.

One takeaway from the box office of Lokah is the fact that it benefited from the long theatrical window. It is a rare South Indian film to not waste itself with a four-week window but has managed to stay exclusive in theatres for nine weeks. The film grossed Rs. 18 crore after its fourth week in India, which is not only big money but was critical in several box office benchmarks that the film set, including becoming the record grosser in Kerala and now Rs. 300 crore worldwide.

Chandra is the first in a planned cinematic universe, giving the universe the best launch possible.

The Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections for Lokah: Chapter 1 are as follows:

Area Gross Kerala Rs. 121.85 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 24.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 14.85 cr. APTS Rs. 13.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 7.60 cr. INDIA Rs. 182.80 cr. Middle East USD 8,510,000 United States USD 1,275,000 Canada USD 640,000 Australia - NZ USD 735,000 United Kingdom USD 1,415,000 Germany USD 375,000 Rest of World USD 360,000 OVERSEAS USD 13,310,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 300.00 cr.

