Keerthy Suresh and Kattalan’s Antony Varghese Pepe to star together for 1st time for new actioner flick

Keerthy Suresh is all set to begin work on her new Malayalam film, which stars Jallikattu actor Antony Varghese Pepe in the lead role. The makers of the yet-to-be-titled project made the announcement official after the co-stars signed on the dotted line, officially greenlighting the film.

Pepe X Keerthy Project announcement video

Sharing the announcement on their YouTube channel, the makers wrote, “Action meets Allure. Power meets Valour! Pepe and Keerthy join forces for the first time in the Cinema. Witness the epic as The Demesne comes alive soon!”

The upcoming action film is directed by Rishi Sivakumar, who previously helmed the Kunchacko Boban-starrer comedy-drama Valliyum Thetti Pulliyum Thetti.

Interestingly, this will be Keerthy Suresh's next Malayalam film after 2022’s Vaashi, directed by Vishnu G. Raghav. The courtroom drama featured Tovino Thomas as the co-lead and was produced by Keerthy's father, G. Suresh Kumar.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in a lead role in the Telugu-language film Uppu Kappurambu. The comedy-drama, directed by Ani IV Sasi, follows the story of a young woman who unexpectedly becomes the head of her village, which faces an unusual dilemma when its cemetery runs out of burial space.

Apart from the Baby John actress, the film featured Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, Talluri Rameswari, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Raviteja Nannimala, Vishnu Oi, Duvvasi Mohan, and several others in key roles, with voice-over narration by Rana Daggubati. The movie was released directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, Keerthy also has upcoming projects such as Revolver Rita and Kannivedi lined up for release.

Antony Varghese Pepe’s next film

Antony Varghese Pepe is next set to appear in the lead role in Kattalan, produced by Marco's Cubes International. The upcoming film is touted to be a large-scale venture set against the backdrop of a jungle.

Directed by Paul George, Kattalan will feature musical tracks and background scores composed by Kantara fame B. Ajaneesh Loknath. The cast also includes Telugu actor Sunil, Anson Paul, Kabir Singh Duhan, Kill fame Parthiv Tiwarii, Raj Tirandasu, and others in prominent roles.

Moreover, the actor will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Malayalam film I'm Game, directed by RDX filmmaker Nahas Hidhayath.

