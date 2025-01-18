BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and PD Kim Tae Ho’s Good Day confirmed to release on global streaming platform

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is all set to premiere his variety show, along with PD Kim Tae Ho, titled Good Day. The show has been confirmed by the broadcasting channel MBC and will also be released on a global streaming platform. Moreover, an extensive list of guests will appear on the show, promising many fun and interesting conversations.

On January 18, 2025, it was confirmed that BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and PD Kim Tae Ho’s upcoming variety show, Good Day, will officially receive an OTT release. The show will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu in select regions.

Directed by PD Kim Tae Ho, Good Day is a music project where G-Dragon collaborates with people from various fields to create the "Song of the Year." Serving as the producer, G-Dragon will transform their unique stories into music, showcasing the entire creative process through a reality show.

The show stems from an idea personally proposed by G-Dragon, further heightening anticipation. Returning to the spotlight after a long hiatus, the K-pop star shared his deep connection to the project. Reflecting on his time away, G-Dragon fondly recalled watching the singers he admired as a child perform together on stage, as well as the joyful moments of singing and laughing with the Infinite Challenge members during the Infinite Challenge Song Festival.

Moreover, an extensive list of guests has been speculated to appear on the show, including Jung Hae In and Im Siwan. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, aespa, and other A-listers are reportedly in discussions to join. G-Dragon’s reunion with Jung Hyung Don, 12 years after their collaboration at the 2013 Infinite Challenge Song Festival, has drawn particular attention. Additionally, his close friends, including Defconn, Cho Sae Ho, and CODE KUNST, will also interact with individuals from various fields.

The show is set to premiere on February 16, 2025, on the South Korean network MBC.

