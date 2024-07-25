Byeon Woo Seok’s security team gets sued by Incheon International Airport over excessive measures

Byeon Woo Seok, who recently gained immense fame from the hit show Lovely Runner, is amidst an ongoing controversy over security concerns. Allegations have surfaced that his bodyguards have been overly aggressive in their safety protocols, potentially infringing on the rights of the public. Recently, it has been reported that the actor has decided to part ways with his security team.

Byeon Woo Seok's security team faces lawsuit from Incheon International Airport

On July 25, 2024, Incheon International Airport Corporation filed a lawsuit against the security company involved in the "excessive security" controversy surrounding actor Byeon Woo Seok. According to officials from the airport and the Incheon Airport Police Division, the complaint was filed around 5 PM.

A few days ago, the security team of the actor was seen shining a flashlight at fans who were trying to take pictures of the actor at South Korean Incheon International Airport. However, ordinary citizens were also present at the airport, and their gesture was considered insensitive.

Moreover, it was also noticed by netizens by going through videos from the days that the team was closing the entrance of the terminal and even went as far as to check the boarding passes of the passengers.

A complaint was also filed with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, as they had determined the team’s behavior to be a human rights violation. Moreover, the issue also reached the National Assembly, where Lee Hak Jae, president of Incheon International Airport Corporation, was questioned by Democratic Party lawmaker Jeon Yong Gi about the excessive security.

However, the actor’s company had previously addressed the issue and apologized for the inconvenience caused. Moreover, it has also been reported that Byeon Woo Seok’s company is no longer working with the security team.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Following Byeon Woo Seok’s success with Lovely Runner, the actor held his first-ever Asian fan meeting tour titled Summer Letter. The locations that are part of his Asian tour include Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Previously, the actor appeared in K-dramas such as Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Moonshine, Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record of Youth, and more. Some of the movies he worked on include 20th Century Girl and Midnight Runner, among others.