Did you know Single's Inferno panelist Dex and THIS cast member from season 4 had a love line?

Korean dating reality show Single's Inferno season 4 turned upside down with the arrival of four wild card members. The new contestants caught everyone's attention, including fans, the show's other participants and the panelists. Among them, one female contestant sparked fans' intrigue as she looked familiar to many. She also has a prior link to panelist Dex.

Airing every Tuesday on Netflix, Single’s Inferno 4 currently has 8 released episodes and this particular wild card contestant already gained popularity, due to her stunning visuals and her connection to the Internet personality Dex. She is the 24-year-old gorgeous and gentle Park Hae Lin. She was called "pretty" by the panelists, including Dex, the moment she appeared on the show. However, Dex did not disclose knowing her previously.

Not only are the two familiar with each other, they have also worked together in a series. The two of them were part of the 2024 Horror mystery thriller mini series, Tarot. Dex played a food delivery guy and Park Hae Lin played a staff member at a shop he delivered for. However, it is understandable if you might not have recognised her at first as she looks very different in the drama. She had choppy bangs and shabby clothes in the drama.

Following her appearance in the drama, a clip of hers with Dex in Tarot had been going viral. In the video, she said, "There's a strange rumour going on these days." To that Dex smiled and replied, "Oh the rumour of us dating?!" Watch the clip here:

After knowing that Park Hae Lin and Dex shared screen together just a year back, fans can't help but wonder why he did not react or mention about it in the show. Some even thought that it might be another idea from the production team to create greater buzz about the show. One of the viewers commented on the viral post, saying, "so these people somehow connected to each other". Another wrote, "single's inferno's producers rlly (really) knew what they were doing". A third exclaimed, "That was unexpected".