Director Akarsh Khurana on Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket: ‘We didn’t want to be loud and melodramatic’

Taapsee Pannu’s sport drama, Rashmi Rocket is gearing up for a direct to digital premiere on Zee 5 during the Dussehra weekend. Ahead of the film’s release, we spoke to the director of the film, Akarsh Khurana. He informed that the team was clear to take a subtle route while tackling this complex subject. “We didn’t want to be loud and melodramatic,” he sets the record straight.

The film is set against the backdrop of gender tests for women in sports. The conflict hasn’t been established before in Bollywood and Akarsh informs that while he was aware about such things taking place, he wasn’t aware about it being so common. “We had some sort of awareness due to a couple of high profile cases. But I didn’t know how widespread it was. Our film is about a person raising her voice for her right and identity. It’s an interesting world to explore,” he smiles.

The director believes that Taapsee fits the bill like a hand in glove. “She is a fantastic actor and we have all seen her work. She’s a great performer but what surprised me was her commitment to this project. Her level of involvement and her drive was driving us all,” he informs. The subject was conceptualized for the big screen however, the pandemic has resulted in the producers opting for a direct to digital premiere.

Akarsh explains, “Last couple of years have been strange as to how things are going on right now. Our producers took a sensible decision to bring it on a platform where it gets maximum viewership. We knew it would be difficult to find a clear window. Everyone wishes for a film to premiere in its original form, but we have to adapt.” Akarsh is currently shooting for the second season of the Netflix original, Mismatched and on the verge of locking the edit of another show for Lionsgate titled You Special. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

