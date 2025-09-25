Dashavatar Box Office 2nd Wednesday: Dilip Prabhavalkar's film continues steady run, nets 16 crore in 13 days

The Dilip Prabhavalkar starrer Dashavatar, is witnessing a good hold at the box office. The movie, which is mounted on a moderate budget, met with positive word-of-mouth, which is fueling its box office run. It debuted with Rs 50 lakh, and since then, it has never dropped below that number on any subsequent day.

The movie wrapped its opening week at Rs 8.15 crore, followed by a terrific second weekend of Rs 5.65 crore net, witnessing a spike of 40 percent from the first weekend. The Dilip Prabhavalkar movie is registering a steady run on the weekdays.

Dashavatar adds Rs 70 lakh on Day 13, nets Rs 16 crore in 13 days

Directed by Subodh Khanolkar, Dashavatar registered a significant drop on the second Monday, when it collected Rs 80 lakh. The movie remained flat on Tuesday, followed by a drop of 15 percent on Wednesday. Estimates suggest that the suspense drama added Rs 70 lakh to the tally today, taking the total 13-day cume to Rs 16.10 crore net at the Indian box office.

Co-starring Bharat Jadhav, Abhinav Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sidharth Menon, Dashavatar is expected to wind its theatrical run by securing a clean Hit verdict at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Dashavatar in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs 0.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 0.90 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore 6 Rs 1.10 crore 7 Rs 1.00 crore 8 Rs 0.90 crore 9 Rs 2.15 crore 10 Rs 2.60 crore 11 Rs 0.80 crore 12 Rs 0.80 crore 13 Rs 0.70 crore (est.) Total Rs 16.10 crore net

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

