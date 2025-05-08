Ex-WINNER’s Nam Tae Hyun’s second DUI case reportedly sent to prosecution amid 2-year probation for dr*g case

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug abuse.

Former Winner member Nam Tae Hyun was charged with a second DUI offense on April 27, 2025. According to an Allkpop report on May 8, the case is set to be sent to prosecution soon. The incident occurred while he was still on 2-year probation for a previous dr*g offense, potentially exacerbating his situation. This repeated offense may negatively impact his DUI case's outcome. Read to know when and how the incident took place.

On April 27 KST, Nam Tae Hyun was taken into custody by the Seoul Yongsan Police Station following an accident on the Gangbyeon Expressway. The mishap took place while Nam Tae Hyun attempted to overtake another vehicle near the Dongjak Bridge, ending up colliding with the median strip. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, including the driver himself. However, the ex-WINNER member faced trouble as his blood alcohol content (BAC) level was measured by police and recorded at over 0.08%.

As it exceeded South Korea's legal 0.03% BAC limit for driving, his driver's license was revoked. Regarding the DUI case, the Seoul Yongsan Police told K-media outlets, "Nam Tae Hyun's drunk driving case will soon be sent to prosecution after additional investigation." The K-pop idol's first drunk driving incident occurred in March 2023, resulting in a fine of approximately 6 million KRW (around 4,625 USD). This incident surfaced amid his investigation for drug abuse.

Currently, he is serving a 2-year probationary period after being found guilty of illegal drug use in January 2024. The drug charges stem from 2022, when he allegedly used the illicit substance pilopon, which he purchased via Telegram and mixed with alcohol. Even amid all the drama, Nam Tae Hyun was slated for a musical comeback through his appearance in K-Pop Week in Hongdae festival on May 6 KST. However, His participation was suddenly cancelled on May 4, yet his new album is still set to drop on May 9.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.