Aashiqui 3 EXCLUSIVE: Female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan NOT finalized yet; Details inside

Actor Kartik Aaryan who is currently reveling in the success of his last release Satyaprem Ki Katha, is set to headline the third installment of the Aashiqui franchise. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt. The makers of the romantic drama have wanted to cast a fresh face for the role of the female lead opposite Kartik. Earlier, there were rumors that Kannada actress Akanksha Sharma has been finalized for the movie. However, now Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that these rumors are untrue and also brings you more information regarding the casting of Aashiqui 3.

Female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3 not yet finalized

An industry source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that the recent rumors surrounding the casting of Aashiqui 3 are untrue. “The actress is yet to be finalized. Once that is done, director Anurag Basu will officially announce the name, which they have cast opposite Kartik Aaryan,” stated the source.

Last year when Pinkvilla had reached out to producer Mukesh Bhatt, regarding more details on the leading lady, he disclosed, “We are still looking. I am going through a very extensive search. We want to introduce a new face for Aashiqui 3.” He further added that the shooting will begin next year. “We are getting our script ready,” said Bhatt.

The third part of the popular franchise was officially announced in September 2022. Sharing an announcement video on Twitter, Kartik wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da.” Have a look:

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Apart from Aashiqui 3, Kartik is next starring in sports drama Chandu Champion. The film has been directed by Kabir Khan and is scheduled to release on July 14, 2024. He is also set to feature in the third part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. His 2022 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani was a huge hit at the box office.

