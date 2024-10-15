Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan reveals Anees Bazmee had to push him for more 'energy'; says 'Mujhe monitor pe dekh ke lag raha tha...'

Kartik Aaryan, who made his acting debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than a decade. The actor got into the skin of his character in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, the film released a few months ago. Now, he is gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan revealed Anees Bazmee had to push him for more 'energy' during the filming of the horror comedy. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor shared that he used to watch his performance on the monitor to check whether he was acting properly.

During an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass @ IFP Season 14, Kartik Aaryan was quizzed about if he is a switch-on and switch-off actor. Kartik recalled that he filmed Chandu Champion for around two years and then moved to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set.

Kartik shared that Anees Bazmee would push him to perform with high energy on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

"Kyunki wahan pe poora subtle chal raha tha itne time se toh suddenly iska pitch ek dum hi high tha. Toh mujhe (aur) unko do din lage ki haan yaar main is tone pe jaaun. Mujhe monitor pe dekh ke lag raha tha main zyada toh nahin kar raha hoon kahin..(Because Chandu Champion's set was quite subtle and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's pitch was high. I took two days to reach that tone. I watched myself on the monitor and wondered if I was acting more than required)," the actor shared.

Kartik continued that he had developed it as a habit after a point and that going from the Chandu Champion set to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was a "difficult transition" for him.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star shared that Chandu Champion had an "emotional graph" and he was quite attached to the sports drama. Kartik reminisced that he was living the character of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar during the making of Kabir Khan's directorial.

"I think woh difficult transition ho gaya tha mera because bahot hi emotional graph hai us film ka aur jis tareeke se us film se main attach bhi tha woh alag zone se...I was just living. I was being like Murlikant sir in reality," he said in Hindi.

"Toh mere liye wahan se yahan pe switch karna..suddenly Rooh Baba, wow, how, hatt, all these things karna thoda sa alag hi cinema mein jaane ki baat ho gayi thi (So, it was quite a new experience for me to switch from Chandu Champion to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 world)," Kartik concluded.

For the uninitiated, Chandu Champion starred Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar. The biographical sports drama film also featured Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, and others. It was released in June this year.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The upcoming film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role opposite Triptii Dimri. The horror comedy also features Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in crucial roles. Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra are in supporting roles.

Kartik is reprising his role as Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Vidya made a comeback to the franchise after the original film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Directed by Priyadarshan, the 2007 movie was headlined by Akshay Kumar.

