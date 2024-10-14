EXCLUSIVE: 'I just wanted to save my film, selfishly', Kartik Aaryan opens up about Shehzada's commercial failure

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most admired new-gen actors of the Hindi Movie Industry. Over the years, he has built a strong fan-following, especially among children, teens and young adults. Ahead of the release of the biggest film of his career, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and co-starring Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass of his, where he spoke about his movie journey, his struggles and more. He also got candid about the theatrical failure of Shehzada, which was his immediate next theatrical release after blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan Gets Candid About Shehzada's Theatrical Failure

In the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass moderated by Himesh Mankad, Kartik Aaryan was praised for the commitment he has towards his films. There have been quite a few instances where he slashed his fee or even put in his own money, to protect his film and cushion the producers. After the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a project where he had slashed his fee to make sure that it didn't go overbudget, he set an example by standing by his film Shehzada, that flopped at the box office.

Getting candid about Shehzada's failure, Kartik said, "For Shehzada too, which didn't work, we were facing a crisis. Actually from before its release itself. They were gracious enough to give me producer credits. I didn't want to take it but because I didn't take my fees but instead invested on a few things during the making (,they gave me producer credits). I just wanted to save my film, selfishly. And that's how I work. I believe in that. I am selfish and greedy towards my film and my people". "I try to safeguard my movies in all ways possible", he concluded.

Watch the Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan Talks About The Responsibility Of An Actor Towards Their Film And Producers

Kartik Aaryan also talked about his responsibility as an actor, towards his films. He said, "As an actor, I think there is a responsibility. You are responsible for your film. You are focusing on the acting but you should also be involved in the production and direction process. Whether it is the budget of the movie or the result, you should be involved with the producers because they are the people who are actually gambling. They are putting so much money onto a project, which ever you are associated with, so I feel you have a responsibility towards them".

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres, Diwali 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to release in theatres, the coming Diwali. It releases alongside Singham Again.

